$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,219,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,135. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zendesk by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. Zendesk has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

