-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.34). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 186,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.24.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.