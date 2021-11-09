-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.34). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 186,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.24.

IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

