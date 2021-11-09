$0.53 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 93,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The Western Union by 82.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in The Western Union by 17.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 268.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,996 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

