$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. 155,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

