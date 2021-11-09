$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.60. EVERTEC posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $43.98. 259,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,801. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

