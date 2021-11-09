$0.73 EPS Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NYSE NSP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.86. The company had a trading volume of 155,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,490. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Insperity by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Insperity by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

