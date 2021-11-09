$0.84 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Air Lease posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

AL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.