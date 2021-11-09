$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,736. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

