$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.58. 897,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,853. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 198.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

