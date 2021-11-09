$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of EGBN opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

