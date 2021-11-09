$1.27 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Forward Air has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.