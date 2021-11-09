$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS opened at $207.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $209.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

