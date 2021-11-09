$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $334,225.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,099 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

