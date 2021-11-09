$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.98%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

