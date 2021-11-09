$1.75 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.86. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 881.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 7,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.86.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

