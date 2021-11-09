$109.19 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce sales of $109.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $122.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $439.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.86 million to $451.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $470.10 million, with estimates ranging from $452.49 million to $479.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of GWB stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. 166,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,735. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

