11,316 Shares in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 119.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $249,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. Security National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.