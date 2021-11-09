$116.84 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post sales of $116.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $425.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RM. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE RM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.28. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,669. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $609.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,787 shares of company stock worth $2,849,240. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

