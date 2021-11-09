$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $12.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.41 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.62 billion to $45.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.54 billion to $49.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Sanofi by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.