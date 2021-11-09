12,174 Shares in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of GP Strategies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $365.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. GP Strategies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

