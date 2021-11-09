1,347 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $312.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

