$164.72 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $164.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.85 million to $166.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $169.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $127.81. 9,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,099. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.