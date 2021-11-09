16,400 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 257,068 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

