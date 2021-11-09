171,155 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 171,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 157,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 490.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

