17,590 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

