17,590 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NWL opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
