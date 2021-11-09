18,298 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 98,820.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR opened at $178.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

