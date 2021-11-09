1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.89

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.14 million and $47,250.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

