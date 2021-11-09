25,075 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,075 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE LPX opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

