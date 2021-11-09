$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

