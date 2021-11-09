273,043 Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 273,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 220,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $3,590,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $40,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.17.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

