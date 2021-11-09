277,254 Shares in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,254 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Benefitfocus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $541,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNFT opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $379.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

