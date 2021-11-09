2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

