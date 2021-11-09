2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.