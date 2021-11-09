2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,812,000 after buying an additional 224,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after buying an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

