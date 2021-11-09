$327.41 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to announce sales of $327.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.60 million. Globant posted sales of $207.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB traded up $6.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.43. 12,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,070. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $353.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.85.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

