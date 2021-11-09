$335.72 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report $335.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

FSK stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. 1,372,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,640. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after buying an additional 377,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

