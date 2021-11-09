3,464 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,815. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $317.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

