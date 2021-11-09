$357.30 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce sales of $357.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the lowest is $356.90 million. HubSpot posted sales of $252.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.64.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $12.84 on Wednesday, reaching $815.30. 344,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,529. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $329.72 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $728.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.25.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

