3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

DDD traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital raised their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.