3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $33.88

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.88, but opened at $31.13. 3D Systems shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 68,928 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

