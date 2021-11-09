$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.26 billion. FOX reported sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FOX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FOX by 98.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at $69,809,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in FOX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 155.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 105,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. FOX has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

