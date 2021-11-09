$4.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $7.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $23.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $23.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.95 to $21.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of TMO traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $624.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,327. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $5,931,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 210,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,243,000 after acquiring an additional 93,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.9% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.