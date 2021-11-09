4,000 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

