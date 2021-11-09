4,180 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.73. 199,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $322.06 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.