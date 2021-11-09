47,509 Shares in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Galectin Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GALT opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $140,900. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

