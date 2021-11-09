51,951 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of STZ opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average of $224.19. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.20 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

