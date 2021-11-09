5,833 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after buying an additional 182,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.48. 1,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,042. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

