6,577 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

