$671.82 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post sales of $671.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.33 million and the highest is $673.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRI opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.