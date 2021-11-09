702,000 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 702,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,977,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.46% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

FA stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FA. Citigroup raised their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

