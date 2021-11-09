72,203 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Amundi owned 0.07% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $411,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,671. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

